UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Quality And Conformity Council Conducts Over 1,200 Tests For Pesticide Residues In Abu Dhabi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council conducts over 1,200 tests for pesticide residues in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) Since the start of the year, the Central Testing Laboratory, part of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, QCC, conducted more than 1,260 tests to determine the maximum permitted levels for pesticide residues in agricultural and food products (fruits, vegetables and fodder) in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

In a statement to Emirates news Agency, WAM, Eng. Abdulla Hassan Al Muaini, the Executive Director of Central Testing Laboratory, said that tests found that conformity of these products reached 85 percent of the quality standards and specifications approved by the emirates competent authorities.

The Pesticide Management Project is part of QCC’s ongoing efforts to adopt the most advanced international best practices in pesticide management in the emirate to enhance consumer trust in agricultural and food products. The project aligns with the Council’s mandate to ensure the safety and conformity of all products and services in the local market.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Market All Best

Recent Stories

Oman announces 1,072 new COVID-19 cases

54 seconds ago

Gargash Chairs first meeting of National Human Rig ..

59 seconds ago

Dubai Chamber, DAFZA collaborate to connect digita ..

16 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler issues Decree on Tourism and Antiquities ..

1 hour ago

Palestine announces 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deat ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait announces 520 new COVID-19 recoveries

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.