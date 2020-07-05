Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council conducts over 1,200 tests for pesticide residues in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) Since the start of the year, the Central Testing Laboratory, part of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, QCC, conducted more than 1,260 tests to determine the maximum permitted levels for pesticide residues in agricultural and food products (fruits, vegetables and fodder) in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

In a statement to Emirates news Agency, WAM, Eng. Abdulla Hassan Al Muaini, the Executive Director of Central Testing Laboratory, said that tests found that conformity of these products reached 85 percent of the quality standards and specifications approved by the emirates competent authorities.

The Pesticide Management Project is part of QCC’s ongoing efforts to adopt the most advanced international best practices in pesticide management in the emirate to enhance consumer trust in agricultural and food products. The project aligns with the Council’s mandate to ensure the safety and conformity of all products and services in the local market.