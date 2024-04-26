SBP To Announce Monetary Policy On April 29
Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2024 | 06:14 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce Monetary Policy on April 29 in a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)
The MPC will meet on Monday, April 29 to decide about the Monetary Policy, a press release issued by SBP said. SBP will issue the Monetary Policy statement through a press release on the same day, it added.
