SBP To Announce Monetary Policy On April 29

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2024 | 06:14 PM

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce Monetary Policy on April 29 in a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce Monetary Policy on April 29 in a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

The MPC will meet on Monday, April 29 to decide about the Monetary Policy, a press release issued by SBP said. SBP will issue the Monetary Policy statement through a press release on the same day, it added.

