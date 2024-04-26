Govt to out source waste management companies to generate revenue

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Punjab government is going to out source the operational and recovery wings of all Waste management companies including MWMC to improve their efficiency and to expand the scope from cities to districts of concerned divisions and to generate more resources.

Chairman MWMC Mian Rashid Iqbal while talking to APP here on Friday said that local government Punjab directed the waste management companies to implement the outsourcing plan.

The bidders would be shortlisted and contract would be assigned to lowest rate bidder and he hoped that it would be implemented from June 2024.

He said that the existing machinery of the company would be given to vendor on rent and he (vendor) would also be bound to pay the salaries of the sanitary workers. The vendor would also be bound to meet the shortage of staff, machinery, to establish landfill site and also collect the sanitation tax.

Mian Rashid Iqbal said that MWMC would monitor all the sanitation system for which they were planning. He said that new organogram was being developed and staff would be recruited at Tehsil level for better monitoring.

He said that it would not only aimed at expanding coverage area from cities to districts but also to improve efficiency and generate more resources.

Mian Rashid further stated that they had inked MoU with Nishtar II hospital administration for providing waste lifting services. He however, maintained the hospital administration sent the proposal to Punjab government for approval and services would be provided after approval from the competitive authority.

He said that they were also providing services to Fruit and vegetables market and some private housing colonies.