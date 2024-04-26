Rawat police arrest four robbers; recover Rs 700,000

Rawat Police while conducting a raid here managed to arrest four accused allegedly involved in a bank robbery and recovered Rs700,000, arms, and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Rawat Police while conducting a raid here managed to arrest four accused allegedly involved in a bank robbery and recovered Rs700,000, arms, and other items from their possession.

A Mehran car bought with the looted money was also recovered.

A police spokesman informed that three pistols, ammunition, and a 12-bore rifle used in the incidents were recovered from the accused.

Police arrested four accused namely Mateen, Manzoor, Umar, and Mobeen and after the identification parade of the accused, the recovery was made, he added.

He informed that the accused had committed a bank robbery in the Rawat area in February this year.

City Police Officer, Syed Khalid Hamdani taking notice of the incident had formed special teams headed by Superintendent of Police, Saddar to arrest the accused.

Police teams traced and arrested the accused with the help of modern technology, human intelligence, and CCTV footage, the spokesman said.

The arrested accused would be challenged with concrete evidence, SP Saddar said, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar.

He said that the accused who attacked the life and property of the citizens could not escape from the grip of the law.