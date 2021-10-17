Abu Dhabi School of Government, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence sign partnership agreement at GITEX

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) The Abu Dhabi school of Government (ADSG) and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) are partnering to develop a specialized learning curriculum in artificial intelligence (AI), in a bid to provide the UAE’s leadership with valuable insights and skills for the future.

Signed on the first day of GITEX2021, the agreement sees the development of unique, joint training programmes fostering knowledge exchanges in the area of AI, while also aligning with the wider strategy of the UAE’s wise leadership.

The joint programmes will include executive AI programmes, as well as data science and AI for different sectors of activities, along with other areas of study. As part of the agreement, ADSG and MBZUAI will also offer practical seminars and workshops on key areas of research in AI.

MBZUAI and ADSG have recently collaborated on key government-specific training programmes, and ADSG will be responsible for recruiting government executives to join the programmes.

Reflecting on the agreement, Mohammed Gheyath Mohammed, Acting Director-General of ADSG, added, "At ADSG, our aim is to provide learning journeys that will further strengthen Abu Dhabi government employees’ capabilities and competencies, as well as contribute to the sustainable development of UAE’s knowledge economy. This collaboration comes as part of our efforts to support Abu Dhabi’s digitalization agenda and to deepen insights on AI in the emirate through our world-class programmes and initiatives.

He added, "Our partnership with MBZUAI is a longstanding one and we have built a sustainable relationship together to have an understanding of what is needed in the fast-paced world of AI, and we value their expertise in the domains of research and information that serves the goals and vision of the Emirates and the UAE’s government sectors."

Commenting on the partnership, Professor Eric Xing, President of MBZUAI, said, "We are pleased to be partnering again with ADSG, as their commitment to realizing the vision of the UAE government is a truly valuable one. We are proud to be aligned with their efforts on knowledge transfers and we look forward to working together to inject our research function and offer the kind of expertise and resources that will bolster their efforts."

MBZUAI aims to establish and continually evolve interdisciplinary, collaborative research and development capabilities in the field of AI, while educating students to be innovators and leaders with the breadth and depth of knowledge to grow technology and enterprise in the UAE and globally.

As the leading platform for enhancing competencies and human capital in the Emirate, the ADSG is responsible for creating and offering diverse learning opportunities based on the best international practices that are in line with the needs, vision, and aspirations of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.