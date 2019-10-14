Abu Dhabi Terminals celebrates 10 million containers milestone at Khalifa Port

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2019) Abu Dhabi Terminals, ADT, has announced that it set a new record by handling more than 10 million containers representing a milestone achievement for Khalifa Port Container Terminal, KPCT1.

The record number was achieved serving the MV MSC Alexandra, a vessel belonging to ADT’s long-term partner and customer, MSC and deployed on the 2M DRAGON/AE20 service.

The new throughput milestone follows terminal operator ADT’s success in the second half of 2019, which saw Khalifa Port handle 51 percent more containers than the same period in 2018. Notable and consistent year-on-year growth since KPCT’s inauguration in 2012 represents its increasing role as a crucial logistics hub connecting local and regional trade to global markets.

It also represents the success of Abu Dhabi government's continued significant investments in KPCT’s infrastructure and facilities to create the middle East’s first semi-automated and most technologically advanced container terminal.

"In line with the vision of the leadership in supporting the economic diversification of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the new record represents a major achievement for Khalifa Port to promote economic development and diversify the economic resources of the Emirate. It demonstrates that ADT is on track to become one of the leading container terminal operators in the world," said Abu Dhabi Terminals Acting CEO, Abdullah Al Hameli.

He added, "Handling more than 10 Million TEU’s is an achievement from long term plan to enhance the company contribution to the growth of the non-oil GDP of Abu Dhabi, the investments are to constantly improve and expand our capabilities and resources to provide the best services."

Since its establishment in 2006, ADT has achieved regional and international industry recognition for its unwavering commitment to safety, innovation, and excellence, and its rapid growth and success have been globally lauded.