Abu Dhabi tests thousands of imported PCR samples daily

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) Laboratories in Abu Dhabi are processing 5,000 -10,000 imported PCR samples a day, as part of the Emirate's contribution to global efforts to combat COVID-19.

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi said on Thursday that the results of those tests are provided within 24 hours of being received from multiple countries.

The Health Department added that the Emirate has allocated "world-class laboratories" to test the samples with the support of Etihad Airways, provider of diagnostic testing Unilabs, and the logistics company Agility.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed. Chairman of Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said that this action stems from the UAE leadership's belief that defeating this pandemic is only possible through humanitarian and international cooperation.

"Today, the carrying capacity of our health institutions are being strengthened with the highest international quality standards for the service of humanity,until we get out of this global crisis," he added.

Mohamed Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the board of Directors of Etihad Aviation Group, said, "As the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, we are proud to be an active partner in coordinating and facilitating the government's pioneering efforts to address this crisis.

These efforts include finding flexible solutions to changing requirements, priority shipping and providing practical solutions to global challenges."

Also commenting, Mohamed Daoud, Director General, Unilabs middle East, said, "We appreciate the tireless efforts made by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi to enhance international cooperation and contribute to combating the epidemic and maintaining the health and safety of populations around the world."

For his part, Eric ten Kate, Vice President, Agility GIL Life Sciences, said, "We are proud of the confidence that the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi has granted Agility to participate in this important mission."

Eric added that such international cooperation and partnerships between the public and private sectors make the world a safer place, which is a fundamental pillar to help overcome the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the UAE has conducted more than 29 million COVID-19 tests, on more than 9.5 million people in the UAE placing the country among the countries with the highest rates of COVID-19 screening in the world.