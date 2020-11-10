UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Unveils Pioneering Global Centre For Advanced Technology Research

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 12:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2020) Abu Dhabi has unveiled the Technology Innovation Institute, TII, the dedicated applied research pillar of the Advanced Technology Research Council, ATRC, committed to reinforcing Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s status as a global hub for innovation and advanced technologies.

The institute aims to deliver discovery science and breakthrough technologies that have a global impact. It is rapidly breaking new ground at its seven initial dedicated research centres, which each have world-class research facilities.

The initial seven areas of focus are: quantum research; autonomous robotics; cryptography; advanced materials; digital security; directed energy; and secure systems.

The unveiling of TII follows directions from H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office and Chairman of the Board of Advanced Technology Research Council, to create an ecosystem for the emirate’s R&D activities that will position Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for advanced technology research.

Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary-General of Advanced Technology Research Council, said, "The Technology Innovation Institute is a pioneering research centre that develops disruptive and transformative technologies that have practical use-cases and global impact.

The institute allows us to push the frontiers of knowledge further than ever before for the benefit of science, society, the economy and the environment."

Teams of international scientists and researchers joined the institute from around the world within two months of the first board meeting in August 2020. This intellectual community will contribute to building a research and development, R&D, ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

TII will also drive applied research, intellectual property development, and academic and industry partnerships. It has already begun working on more than 25 long-term collaborative projects through partnerships with more than 20 world-leading universities.

Importantly, the institute will have the flexibility to rapidly progress research, with a defined research roadmap, committed long-term funding and the ability to make effective decisions in a fast-paced environment.

TII is one of two pillars under ATRC, which was established in May 2020 to expand the breadth and depth of an already thriving R&D ecosystem in Abu Dhabi. Bringing together cross-disciplinary leaders in research and technology, ATRC is cultivating a collaborative research community, accelerating innovation and discovery and fostering a culture of inquiry.

