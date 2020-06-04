ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has participated in the first ever virtual Arabian Travel Market, ATM, which took place from 1st to 3rd June.

Joined by 71 stakeholders, including the Department of Health, Experience Hub, and Nirvana Travel and Tourism, DCT Abu Dhabi used the event to connect with industry stakeholders and discuss opportunities to promote the tourism sector despite the current unique global circumstances.

"As we look forward to the next chapter of global travel, our strategy to gradually uplift the tourism sector becomes our main point of focus," said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi.

"

"Over the past period, our team has worked around the clock to identify opportunities and respond to the challenges arising within the industry," Al Shaiba continued. "This has led to the development of a number of initiatives that we believe will help enliven the tourism sector whilst ensuring the health and safety of our residents and visitors."

"The ATM virtual event," he noted, "was a brilliant platform that provided us with an opportunity to gain key insights and connect with industry professionals to help us expand our offerings and viable responses to the current situation."