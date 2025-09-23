ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) ADGM academy (ADGMA), the knowledge arm of ADGM, in partnership with PGIM, the global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc., with the support of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) as well as leading Abu Dhabi-based academic institutions, have officially inaugurated the RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre today, during a landmark event hosted at ADGM.

The opening of the Centre positions Abu Dhabi as the region’s first dedicated hub for AI and sustainable innovation in the real assets sector.

The official launch event served as the first in-person introduction to RealAssetX Abu Dhabi’s network of partners and physical office, the Centre, which is located at the ADGM Academy. Guests from across industry, academia, and government gathered in ADGM, the international financial centre, for keynote speeches, panel discussions, and the unveiling of the Centre. A visit to the new Centre was also organised as part of the event for participants to gain first-hand insights into its vision, research initiatives, and collaborative workspaces.

Mansoor Jaffar, CEO of ADGM Academy and Research Centre, said, “The inauguration of RealAssetX Abu Dhabi underscores our ambition to place Abu Dhabi at the forefront of global innovation in real assets and infrastructure. By combining AI, sustainability, and deep technology, this Centre will nurture talent, attract global collaboration, and deliver pioneering solutions that strengthen our knowledge economy and advance the UAE’s strategic goals. This is the first-of-its-kind initiative in Abu Dhabi, turning local and global academic research into market-ready companies and endorsing innovation from Abu Dhabi to the world.”

Badr Salim Al Olama, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, said, “As transformative technologies like AI, digital twins and innovative financing models redefine the foundations of our economies, RealAssetX Centre serves as a dynamic bridge between research, technology and investment, unlocking new opportunities and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s ambition to build an innovation-led economy. Through the emirate’s robust, partnership-first model and culture of ingenuity, RealAssetX serves as a launchpad for new ideas, ventures and breakthroughs that reimagine real assets and infrastructure for a digital era.

”

Mohammed Abdulmalek, Head of middle East at PGIM, added, “The opening of the RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre marks a pivotal moment in our journey to redefine the future of real assets through technology and collaboration. This Centre is more than a physical space—it’s a catalyst for pioneering research and new technologies, and where innovative ideas can be made into practical solutions that address the evolving needs of the real asset industry. We are proud to deepen our partnership with ADGM Academy and ADIO, and we look forward to empowering innovators and industry leaders from Abu Dhabi."

RealAssetX, launched by PGIM in 2023, leverages proprietary data and research to accelerate innovation across real estate, infrastructure, and energy. With an existing global network and established hubs in London, Singapore, and the U.S., RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre now joins this global network as the Middle East headquarters, bridging local talent with international expertise.

RealAssetX Abu Dhabi will be dedicated to working on three transformative areas, namely, Climate Technologies for driving decarbonisation and environmental resilience, AI-driven Decision-Making for enhancing asset management and investment strategies through advanced analytics and Breakthrough Applications for exploring blockchain for real estate, smart infrastructure, and advanced materials.

Through a structured innovation funnel, including hackathons, accelerators, and venture-building initiatives, the Centre will support startups and turn academic research into market-ready solutions. It will also partner with UAE universities to foster research collaboration and build talent pipelines.

The inaugural research project, announced during the event, will explore the use of generative AI in predictive asset management, in collaboration with academic partners from Abu Dhabi.

The opening of the RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre reinforces ADGM’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 agenda, advancing economic diversification, and building a knowledge-based economy through a hub which has innovation at its core. By bridging regulators, investors, academia, and industry, the Centre will transform research into globally relevant solutions, positioning Abu Dhabi at the forefront of innovation in real assets and infrastructure.