Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh Passes Away
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2025 | 05:50 PM
Saudi Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh passed away in Riyadh; global leaders, including Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif, offered condolences.
RIYADH : (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23,2025) Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh, passed away on Tuesday morning, the Royal Court confirmed in a statement issued through the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
According to Saudi media, his funeral prayers will be held after Asr at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh. A statement noted that with his passing, the Kingdom and the Muslim world have lost a prominent scholar who made remarkable contributions to islam, science, and the Muslim community.
Sheikh Abdulaziz had previously served as the President of the Council of Senior Scholars and was known for delivering the Hajj sermon for many years.
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed their condolences, mourning the loss of the esteemed scholar. In addition, King Salman has directed that absentee funeral prayers (Salat al-Gha’ib) for the late Grand Mufti be held after Asr in Masjid al-Haram in Makkah, Masjid al-Nabawi in Madinah, and mosques across the Kingdom.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his grief over the passing of the Grand Mufti, calling it a moment of sorrow for Saudi Arabia and the entire Muslim Ummah. He praised Sheikh Abdulaziz’s lifelong service in promoting the Quran and Sunnah, interpreting Islamic law, and guiding the Muslim community. The Prime Minister conveyed heartfelt condolences to the late scholar’s family, King Salman, the Crown Prince, Saudi leadership, and the people of the Kingdom, praying that Allah grant him the highest place in Jannat al-Firdous and accept his religious services.
