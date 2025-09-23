Bank Investments In UAE Reach AED817.5 Billion By July End
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 05:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) Investments of banks operating in the UAE continued their upward trajectory, reaching AED817.5 billion at the end of July, recording a monthly growth of 2.6 percent, an increase of 11.3 percent since the beginning of the year, and an annual growth of 18.3 percent.
According to banking indicators issued today by the Central Bank of the UAE, bank investments were distributed as AED384.1 billion in debt securities, AED22.8 billion in equities, AED353.1 billion in held-to-maturity securities, while other investments stood at AED57.5 billion.
Meanwhile, the value of transactions executed through the UAE Funds Transfer System (UAEFTS) in the country’s banking sector from the beginning of the year until the end of July exceeded AED13.
58 trillion.
Statistics showed that transfers executed by banks during the period from January to July 2025 amounted to AED8.157 trillion, while those executed by customers exceeded AED5.425 trillion.
As for cheque transactions, banking operations statistics for July revealed that the value of cheques cleared using their images surpassed AED841.998 billion, through about 13.332 million cheques processed from the beginning of the year until the end of July.
Cash deposits with the Central Bank during this period reached AED127.223 billion, while cash withdrawals amounted to AED138.297 billion.
Bank investments in UAE reach AED817.5 billion by July end
