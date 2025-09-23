Open Menu

Bank Investments In UAE Reach AED817.5 Billion By July End

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 05:45 PM

Bank investments in UAE reach AED817.5 billion by July end

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) Investments of banks operating in the UAE continued their upward trajectory, reaching AED817.5 billion at the end of July, recording a monthly growth of 2.6 percent, an increase of 11.3 percent since the beginning of the year, and an annual growth of 18.3 percent.

According to banking indicators issued today by the Central Bank of the UAE, bank investments were distributed as AED384.1 billion in debt securities, AED22.8 billion in equities, AED353.1 billion in held-to-maturity securities, while other investments stood at AED57.5 billion.

Meanwhile, the value of transactions executed through the UAE Funds Transfer System (UAEFTS) in the country’s banking sector from the beginning of the year until the end of July exceeded AED13.

58 trillion.

Statistics showed that transfers executed by banks during the period from January to July 2025 amounted to AED8.157 trillion, while those executed by customers exceeded AED5.425 trillion.

As for cheque transactions, banking operations statistics for July revealed that the value of cheques cleared using their images surpassed AED841.998 billion, through about 13.332 million cheques processed from the beginning of the year until the end of July.

Cash deposits with the Central Bank during this period reached AED127.223 billion, while cash withdrawals amounted to AED138.297 billion.

Related Topics

UAE Bank January July From Billion Million

Recent Stories

NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET ..

NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..

11 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day

16 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricul ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..

46 minutes ago
 vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a Ne ..

Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery

1 hour ago
 ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO sub ..

ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM

2 hours ago
 Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to acce ..

Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation

2 hours ago
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mic ..

UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off

2 hours ago
 Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing ge ..

Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi

2 hours ago
 Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to wo ..

Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to women

2 hours ago
 TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agre ..

TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab P ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East