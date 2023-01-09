ADGM’s Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum to return for its 5th edition in 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2023) Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre of the UAE’s capital, starts 2023 by announcing the return of its Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum (ADSFF) on 19th January 2023 as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).

This fifth edition of ADSFF will gather top global investors, government leaders, regulators and financial institutions to discuss areas of collaboration to increase and manage the flow of capital towards sustainable investments.

This one-day flagship event will cover an array of topics including the preparations underway for the upcoming COP28 in the UAE, transforming business strategies to reach climate targets, and innovation in sustainable financial products. Global carbon market opportunities and the role of education in green finance are also on the agenda, as well as highlighting start-ups, accelerators and platforms that are driving sustainable change.

Key speakers include H.H. Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nayan, President and CEO of UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA), Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, Dr. Maryam Buti Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, Ferid Belhaj, the MENA region VP of World Bank, Hong-Thuy Paterson, CFO & COO of Green Climate Fund, Hiro Mizuno, Special Envoy on Innovative Finance and Sustainable Investment, United Nations and Tesla board Member, Salama Alameemi, Director-General of Ma’an, leadership from Morgan Stanley, HSBC, Standard Chartered, F.A.B., BNP Paribas, Gulf Capital, Tikehau Capital and many more.

Emmanuel Givanakis, CEO of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority at ADGM said, “With COP28 to be held in the UAE this year, the financial industry is increasingly shifting its focus towards products and services in green finance supported by enabling regulations and policies.

As a regulator, we can confidently say that the role of regulatory frameworks in fostering the growth of sustainable finance is becoming more important by the day in directly or indirectly increasing the flow of capital to projects and investments that are critical to meeting the global net zero greenhouse gas emissions targets.”

He further added, “ADGM is supporting the accelerated growth of a sustainable finance ecosystem by proposing to introduce a comprehensive regulatory framework covering sustainability-orientated investment funds, managed portfolios and bonds as well as a framework on environmental disclosures by ADGM companies. Powered by ADGM, ADSFF brings together international leaders and experts to discuss how we can speed progress towards a sustainable future by supporting the allocation of capital to economic activities that help the achievement of net zero emissions targets, both locally and globally.”

Over the years, ADGM has supported several sustainability-focused initiatives including the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration and the UAE’s first set of Guiding Principles on Sustainable Finance, as well as becoming the first international financial centre in the world to become carbon neutral. Its proposed comprehensive regulatory framework for ESG and sustainable finance builds upon ADGM’s existing efforts to foster a vibrant and thriving ecosystem. Returning for the fifth year, ADSFF is another step in this direction, cementing ADGM’s commitment to creating a sustainable financial hub in the capital city of the UAE.