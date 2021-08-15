UrduPoint.com

ADIB, LinkedIn To Launch New Digital Learning Experience For Employees

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 01:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) today announced it has partnered with LinkedIn to bring the "LinkedIn Learning" platform to its 5,000 employees in support of their learning and development journey.

With LinkedIn Learning, ADIB employees have access to custom-curated content from the comprehensive library of more than 16,000 courses across three main categories.

The categories are Business - which includes business analysis and strategy transformation, leadership and management, professional development, customer service and financial knowledge; Technology - which includes cloud computing, web and mobile development, and database management; and Certification programmes in project management, human resource management, and other technology certifications.

The expert-curated learning content is designed to equip ADIB employees with essential skills to help them thrive in an ever-evolving workplace, as well as upskill our talent to better position themselves for future roles.

Bushra al Shehhi, Head of Human Resources – UAE at ADIB, said, "The launch of this learning programme is a crucial part of our efforts to support employees by providing digitally-enabled development opportunities to achieve their career goals and personal aspirations. This initiative is also part of our wider strategy to improve collaboration and engagement among teams and creating a positive and dynamic work environment for our people."

Arda Atalay, Head of MENA Private Sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, said, "As part of LinkedIn Learning’s vision to empower every member of the global workforce to develop the skills they need to realise the economic opportunity, we are pleased to be partnering with ADIB to help their employees learn relevant skills to achieve their goals. Through our combination of insights, content, and learner experience, we are uniquely positioned to enable ADIB to boost its culture of learning and scale its training and development offering."

