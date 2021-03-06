UrduPoint.com
ADJD Completes 160,482 Judicial Requests Remotely In 11 Months

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has released a statistical report monitoring the continuity of judicial and legal services with the implementation of the remote working scheme over a period of 11 months.

Speaking on the occasion, Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the ADJD, said the achievements made by ADJD and the qualitative leap in the provision of remote judicial and legal services are the result of the vision of the UAE's wise leadership to develop and enact numerous laws to keep pace with rapid developments and changes in various fields, in a manner that supports the competitiveness of the government of the emirate of Abu Dhabi and strengthens its position to become one of the top five governments in the world.

He added that the amount of work carried out by the Judicial Department during the coronavirus pandemic was supported by a series of decisions and measures taken in recent years, based on the state-of-the-art technical structure and the use of the latest technological means, with special attention to the qualification and training of national cadres, in order to ensure the provision of services, of which quality and efficiency go beyond the country's regional framework, as part of the implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to develop a world-class judicial system.

In his speech on the occasion of the release of the statistical report, the Undersecretary of the Judiciary Department added that the immediate steps taken to deal with the impact of the spread of Covid-19, and the actions taken to expand the execution of transactions using modern technology, in accordance with established legal controls and procedures, and in light of an advanced legislative and judicial environment, reflect a proactive vision in preparing for the future and in creating new areas that support the modernisation and sustainability of work, in line with the policies of the Abu Dhabi Government, and to strengthen its pioneering role in achieving fair and accomplished justice.

The statistical report also detailed how the Judicial Department processed 160,482 judicial requests remotely, while 103,899 court hearings were held via videoconferencing, since the remote court hearings system was fully activated in all Abu Dhabi courts between April 2020 and the end of February 2021, in line with the implementation of protective measures and the adoption of procedures for the continuity of judicial services, in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The statistical report shows that 61,979 new cases were registered remotely during the same period, while the number of cases deliberated reached 80,303. For its part, the Enforcement Division completed 123,422 cases.

The number of cases received by the Public Prosecution reached 51,352, while the total number of criminal orders issued was 13839, referral orders totalled 23,325, while the number of investigations conducted remotely was 11,512, while executed electronic requests were 52,525, and the number of proceedings for the enforcement of judgments reached 54,634.

