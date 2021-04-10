ADJD launches its Ramadan Awareness Campaign

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has launched its awareness campaign for the holy month of Ramadan by producing and broadcasting five short sensitisation films dealing with a wide range of topics and issues affecting the community.

The films were inspired by cases heard in court and by observing and monitoring the recurrence of certain crimes, with the aim of raising awareness about the nation’s laws, reducing crimes and protecting potential victims from perpetrators, especially through the use of modern technologies.

Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the ADJD, stated that the annual recurrence of awareness campaigns by the Judicial Department during the month of Ramadan is motivated by the determination to promote and disseminate the legal culture among all members of society in an innovative manner. This is in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to continue to raise awareness with educational messages that play an effective role in preserving the security and safety of society.

The Judicial Department's awareness campaigns for the month of Ramadan, which have now been a regular practice for the past ten years, explained Mr.

Al Abri, aim to consolidate knowledge and strengthen respect for the law, leading to positive results that contribute to reducing the rates of crimes and violations that have been the subject of awareness campaigns for their seriousness, with the production of many short television films of approximately 60 seconds each, in order to provide a concise, targeted and conscience-raising message to all audience groups.

The films are entirely produced, from preparation to shooting and directing, by UAE national media professionals within the Judicial Department, the ADJD Undersecretary said, adding that these productions will be aired on a number of local tv and news channels, as well as on ADJD social media pages during the holy month of Ramadan.

In detail, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department will begin its awareness campaign with the broadcast of a film warning of the dangers of child exploitation in social media promotion campaigns.

As for the third movie, it warns against using other people's official documents, especially as some people take lightly the use of other people's identity papers, even with their consent, to obtain undue facilities or services. Anyone who participates in such crimes is liable to prosecution under the laws of the country.