ADNIC Renews Longstanding Partnership With Al Bayt Mitwahid

Sun 05th December 2021 | 03:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2021) Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), one of the leading regional multi-line insurance providers for corporates and individuals, has extended its partnership with Al Bayt Mitwahid Association for a year.

A non-profit organisation dedicated to celebrating unity and promoting a culture of giving, Al Bayt Mitwahid provides an open platform for UAE communities to take part in creating, fundraising, planning and implementing initiatives that support a variety of social causes.

The agreement was signed by Ahmad Idris, CEO of ADNIC and Saif Ali Al Qubaisi, Chairman of the board of Directors of Al Bayt Mitwahid Association. Under the new agreement, ADNIC will continue to support the association’s wide range of community welfare initiatives.

Ahmad Idris said, "We are proud to have been supporting Al Bayt Mitwahid’s diverse initiatives for almost a decade.

The organisation’s vision is synonymous with a principle of giving and unity that is firmly embedded in the UAE’s roots."

He added, "Our continuous collaboration with Al Bayt Mitwahid is a clear demonstration of our commitment to supporting communities across the country and we look forward to being an active partner in their initiatives for years to come."

Saif Ali Al Qubaisi said, "As we celebrate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, Al Bayt Mitwahid Association is delighted to be extending its long-term strategic partnership with ADNIC. We look forward to working in close cohesion with them as we strive to develop new impact-driven initiatives."

He added, "With ADNIC’s support, we are able to invest in the development of our community through initiatives and programmes which empower and develop our growth as a diverse and inclusive nation."

