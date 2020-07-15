UrduPoint.com
ADNOC Distribution Launches New Range Of Lubricants For Hybrid Engines

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 03:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2020) ADNOC Distribution has announced the launch of a new range of lubricants that offer greater fuel efficiency for hybrid vehicles.

The new range of ADNOC VOYAGER vehicle engine oils is the UAE’s first to meet the needs of the latest engine technologies and to be certified by the world-leading industry body, the American Petroleum Institute, API.

VOYAGER Star Plus HB, is designed specifically for hybrid vehicles, offering fuel savings and engine lubrication protection. In addition, the advanced VOYAGER Star Plus Eco engine oil is fully compatible with vehicles manufactured since 2002, and can be used for a variety of cars, including American, Korean, Japanese and European manufactured vehicles.

The new lubricant is manufactured using ADNOC’s high quality Group III base oil, ADbase, which is produced by ADNOC Refining using ADNOC’s high paraffinic crude oil at its state-of-the art Ruwais refinery in the UAE. The high Viscosity Index, VI, of ADbase makes it an ideal lubricant component, ensuring efficiency and fuel economy for high performance engines, while meeting ever stringent environmental regulations.

The launch of ADNOC Distribution’s latest VOYAGER range follows three new oil standards set by the International Lubricant Specification Advisory Committee. The new standards, introduced by the API in May, are designed specifically for hybrid vehicles and the new VOYAGER range is one of the first globally to meet these new international standards.

Commenting on the new range, ADNOC Distribution’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Al Shamsi said, "We are proud to be one of the first companies in the middle East to introduce the latest international standards in vehicle oil technology to the UAE and also to some of our core export markets in the GCC as well as throughout Africa and Asia.

"The new range meets the needs of the latest engine technologies to enable better fuel efficiency, extend an engine’s lifespan and create cost savings for our customers. Our lubricants bring together quality from their very base to the expert technology used to create specific solutions that, together with regular lube change, maintain the efficiency of hybrid engines."

DNOC VOYAGER engine oils are available to consumers as well as meeting the requirements of commercial fleet operators and the construction, manufacturing, marine and power generation sectors. The offering comprises automotive and marine engine lubricants, automotive gear and transmission fluids, and industrial lubricants and greases. The VOYAGER lubricants are currently available at ADNOC Distribution stations and are exported to distributors across the GCC, Africa and in Asia.

