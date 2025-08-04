ADNOC Gas Signs 10-year LNG Supply Agreement With Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2025) ADNOC Gas plc and its subsidiaries today announced the signing of a Heads of Agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to supply 0.5 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for a 10-year term.
The agreement underscores ADNOC Gas’ expanded global footprint, particularly across the high-demand Asian LNG market, reinforcing its role as a reliable global supplier of LNG.
The long-term contract strengthens ADNOC Gas’ partnership with key Indian players as it continues to support India’s energy security, building on recent agreements with Indian Oil Corporation and GAIL India Limited.
Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, said, “This long-term agreement with HPCL, our third with Indian companies in the past year, reflects the robust energy partnership between the UAE and India.
This milestone underscores ADNOC Gas’ ability to reliably meet rising global demand for LNG and support India’s ambition to increase natural gas to 15 percent of its Primary energy mix by 2030.”
The LNG will be supplied from ADNOC Gas’ Das Island liquefaction facility, which has a production capacity of 6 mmtpa. As the world's third longest-operating LNG plant, Das Island has shipped over 3,500 LNG cargoes worldwide since starting operations.
ADNOC Gas is a key player in ADNOC’s strategy to enhance its natural gas production capacity and expand global LNG exports. As a crucial transitional fuel, natural gas offers lower carbon emissions compared to other fossil fuels and serves as an important raw material in industrial value chains.
