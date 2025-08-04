Rupee Gains 06 Paisa Against US Dollar
Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 06:57 PM
The Rupee on Monday appreciated by 06 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 282.65 against the previous day’s closing Rs 282.71
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Rupee on Monday appreciated by 06 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 282.65 against the previous day’s closing Rs 282.71.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 284.8 and Rs 285.3, respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by Rs 4.06 to close at Rs 326.
75 against the last day’s closing of Rs 322.69, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen went up by 04 paisa and closed at Rs 1.91, whereas an increase of Rs 2.54 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 375.21 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 372.67.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal came down by 02 and 01 paisa to close at Rs 76.95 and Rs 75.35, respectively.
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Business
-
Commerce Minister, Polyester staple fiber industry discuss mounting Challenges, tariff issues6 hours ago
-
6 development schemes worth Rs. 52.588b approved8 hours ago
-
SECP issues draft amendments to Research Analyst Regulations, 20158 hours ago
-
Lt. Gen (Retd) Muhammad Saeed Appointed as New WAPDA Chairman9 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan10 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Bangladesh to boost trade, energy cooperation, industrial linkage12 hours ago
-
Pak-Iran Free Trade Agreement to open new avenues of growth for both nations: KATI12 hours ago
-
Modern vocational training cornerstone of future prosperity: Nasir Mansoor Qureshi12 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Iran striving for ambitious bilateral trade target of $10 billion by 202812 hours ago
-
Gold surge by Rs500 to Rs 359,500 per tola12 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 06 paisa against US Dollar10 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,017 points10 hours ago