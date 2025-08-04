Open Menu

Rupee Gains 06 Paisa Against US Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 06:57 PM

The Rupee on Monday appreciated by 06 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 282.65 against the previous day’s closing Rs 282.71

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 284.8 and Rs 285.3, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 4.06 to close at Rs 326.

75 against the last day’s closing of Rs 322.69, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 04 paisa and closed at Rs 1.91, whereas an increase of Rs 2.54 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 375.21 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 372.67.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal came down by 02 and 01 paisa to close at Rs 76.95 and Rs 75.35, respectively.

