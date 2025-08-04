Dubai Charity Association Joins Operation Chivalrous Knight 3
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2025 | 06:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2025) Dubai Charity Association has announced its active participation in Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which aims to provide urgent relief and support to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip amid dire humanitarian conditions.
The association’s involvement comes as part of its ongoing efforts to support humanitarian causes worldwide and in response to the call of duty towards the people of Gaza.
Teams from Dubai Charity Association have prepared and packaged comprehensive food parcels in readiness for distribution to affected and displaced families facing severe humanitarian hardship in the Strip.
Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Dubai Charity Association, expressed pride in the organisation’s role in this humanitarian campaign, saying it reflects the noble values instilled by the UAE’s wise leadership. He added that the association’s participation aligns with its humanitarian mission and national responsibility to support the people of Gaza during a time that demands collective efforts to meet their basic needs.
