Sharjah Chamber Reports 12% Membership Growth In H1 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 06:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2025) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) recorded a strong performance and significant growth across key metrics during the first half of 2025, reporting more than 37,000 new memberships and membership renewals, marking a growth of over 12 percent compared to the same period in 2024, which registered 33,000 memberships.
The combined export and re-export values of registered member companies reached approximately AED11 billion in the first half of 2025, as reported by SCCI.
The Chamber also issued 41,294 certificates of origin during the same period, marking a 6 percent increase compared to the previous year. This reflects SCCI’s leading efforts to support the business and investment environment in the emirate of Sharjah.
SCCI’s certificates of origin for H1 2025 showed that Saudi Arabia topped the list of importers from Sharjah, with export and re-export values exceeding AED5.9 billion, reinforcing strong bilateral trade ties and Sharjah’s position as a key supplier to Gulf markets.
Oman ranked second with more than AED 1.6 billion, followed by Iraq with over AED 1.5 billion. Other prominent export destinations included Qatar, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kuwait, and India.
In his remarks, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, stated that the surge in memberships during the first half of 2025 is a testament to the growing investor confidence in Sharjah’s business ecosystem.
He emphasised that the emirate’s favorable investment environment and its array of competitive advantages and incentives have positioned Sharjah as a major business hub and investment destination.
For his part, Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, noted that the Chamber’s strong performance in H1 2025 reflects the effective rollout of its 2025–2027 strategic plan. The strategy focuses on Sharjah’s economic empowerment, entrepreneurial development, private sector competitiveness, and the creation of a growth-oriented investment climate.
During the first half of this year, the Sharjah Chamber remained committed to diversifying its initiatives and launching strategic economic and trade events, programs, and exhibitions aimed at advancing the emirate’s ongoing economic development.
The Chamber engaged in a series of business meetings with official, diplomatic, and trade delegations to foster strategic partnerships between Sharjah’s private sector and global counterparts. It also facilitated targeted discussions with sectoral business groups and key entrepreneurs.
As part of its efforts to expand international cooperation and open new market opportunities for Sharjah’s business community, the Sharjah Chamber organized two successful trade missions to India and Mauritius the first half of 2025. These missions featured high-level meetings with government representatives, entrepreneurs, and investors to foster cross-border business engagement.
