Nation to observes Youm-e-Istehsal tomorrow to highlight Indian unilateral actions usurp Kashmiris fundamental rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan & SAFRON Engr Amir Muqam said that the whole nation will observe Youm-e-Istehsal tomorrow to highlight the dirty face of India and its unilateral actions usurp Kashmiris' fundamental rights since August 5, 2019.

Addressing a joint press conference with All Parties Hurriyat Confrence (APHC) Convernor Ghulam Safi here on Monday, the minister said that Kashmir is a common cause of all political parties and adding that all concerned federal departments and all provincial governments, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir Government will arrange the necessary arrangements to observe “Youm-e-Istehsaal” at national level.

The minister revealed that through these programs, the voice of the Kashmiris will be conveyed to the entire world and the Pakistani nation will continue to pursue the just settlement of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.

Amir Muqam directed all the relevant institutions to work together in harmony to observe Youm-e-Istehsal in an effective manner.

He said that India’s actions since 5 August 2019 demonstrate complete disregard for international law, the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, and the UN Security Council resolutions.

He said that this year the importance of Youm-e-Istehsaal has become manifold due to Pakistan's victory in Bunyanum Marsoos.

He said that Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brave Kashmiri people in their historic struggle to materialize their dream to accede to Pakistan despite facing brutal atrocities, discrimination and injustice at the hands of Indian occupying forces.

APHC Convenor Ghulam Safi strongly condemned India’s persistent and unjustified actions regarding the abrogation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s (IIOJK) status, declaring that India's August 5 action was the beginning of one of the darkest and most repressive chapters in modern history.

He said that “August 5 will be remembered as a deeply painful and tragic day in the collective memory of the Kashmiri people. It was on this day that the Modi-led government who by violating all legal, moral and international standards, revoked the constitutional and special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the abrogation of Article 370 did not merely alter the legal identity of the state but effectively gave a free hand to Indian forces to commit widespread atrocities. “Since then, hundreds of unarmed Kashmiris have been killed extrajudicially, thousands imprisoned in far-flung Indian jails and numerous homes razed. Many were dismissed from government jobs and faced systematic economic retaliation.

Freedom of expression has been so brutally suppressed that fear and silence now dominate the valley,” he added.

He further emphasized that India’s move to divide the state into two union territories has transformed the region into an "open prison," stripping nearly 10 million Kashmiris of their basic political, religious, and civil rights.

He called this a clear violation of both international law and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

“India is systematically targeting the identity, culture and land of Kashmiri Muslims,” he warned, pointing to the mass issuance of domiciles to non-residents and the demographic changes aimed at altering the Muslim-majority character of the region.

Despite the ongoing repression, Safi affirmed that the Kashmiri people remain resolute in their demand for the right to self-determination. “The Hurriyat leadership and the Kashmiri nation are united and unwavering in their commitment to securing their fundamental right in accordance with UN resolutions,” he declared.

He appealed to the UN, the European Union, the OIC and international human rights organizations to take immediate notice of these cruel measures by India.

He also urged them to fulfill their legal, moral and humanitarian duty and stop the ongoing human rights violations in Kashmir.

August 5 is not just a date, but a symbol of tyranny against which the Kashmiri people have raised the flag of resistance. No matter how severe the oppression, the light of truth defeats it. The Hurriyat leadership is with the Kashmiri people, and this struggle will continue until the goal is achieved, he expressed confidence.