ADNOC wins industry technology award for its Panorama Digital Command Centre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) today announced it has been awarded the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2021 Distinguished Achievement Award for Companies, Organisations and Institutions for its Panorama Digital Command Centre (Panorama).

The award recognises how Panorama is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), big data and other advanced technologies to enhance efficiencies, optimise performance and unlock value. Established in 2017, Panorama has generated over $1 billion (AED3.67 billion) in business value for ADNOC since its inception.

The state-of-the-art facility located in ADNOC’s headquarters aggregates real-time information across ADNOC’s Group companies and uses smart analytical models, AI and big data to generate operational insights and recommendations. It displays 250,000 real-time data points from all operational sites and provides complete integration of data between offshore and onshore facilities.

Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, ADNOC Executive Director for People, Technology and Corporate Support, said, "We are honoured to receive this prestigious award, which is a testament to the vision of our wise leadership, who have worked tirelessly to instill a culture of continuous improvement, discovery and innovation-driven growth in our business. Through sustained investments in technology and innovation, ADNOC has become a champion in artificial intelligence and digitisation, and we will continue to use cutting-edge and advanced technology to generate value, drive efficiencies and optimise our operations as we deliver on our 2030 strategy.

Considered the only global platform of its kind in the oil and gas sector, Panorama provides a unique advantage in terms of data integration, speed and accessibility across ADNOC’s operations. It can identify bottom-line value across all planning horizons, from daily to more than 30 years.

Panorama is just one of many digital transformation initiatives by ADNOC to embed cutting-edge technology across its entire value chain. Other initiatives include its Thamama Subsurface Collaboration Centre which leverages big data, smart analytics and AI to help identify hydrocarbon resources and unlock value from existing fields. ADNOC is also applying AI-enabled technologies for value chain optimisation, predictive maintenance, and blockchain-based hydrocarbon accounting.

OTC is the world’s foremost offshore technology event where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources and environmental matters.

Founded in 1969, OTC’s flagship conference is held annually in Houston. The OTC Distinguished Achievement Award is decided by the OTC board and recognises major technological, humanitarian, safety, environmental, and leadership contributions to the industry each year. The previous three winners were Petrobras, Shell and ExxonMobil.