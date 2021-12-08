ADSCC signs agreement with NIAID of US National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services

WASHINGTON, DC, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre (ADSCC), a specialist healthcare centre focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine, as well as delivering cutting-edge research science, signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the United States National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The NIH is an agency within the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The NIH is the largest biomedical research agency in the world.

The collaborative research anticipated under this LOI is intended to serve as a basis for subsequent research partnerships in response to unique scientific opportunities as they arise between the UAE and the United States.

A ceremony to mark the signing of this agreement was held at the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Washington, DC. This was attended by dignitaries from both the UAE and the United States.

Yousef Manea Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States, welcomed the signing of this historic LOI, and stressed the importance of growing strategic partnerships between leading institutions from both countries in order to help drive innovations in the field of healthcare and the development of new treatment technologies. The ceremony was also attended by Dr. Steven M. Holland, Director of the Division of Intramural Research and Chief of the Immunopathogenesis Section at NIAID.

The LOI was signed by Dr. Jill R. Harper, NIAID Deputy Director for Science Management and Executive Officer, and Dr. Hawaa Al Thahak Al Mansoori, ADSCC Executive Director of the Department of Intramural Research and Member of the Federal National Council of the UAE.

Announcing this historic partnership, Dr. Al Mansoori, said, "As a country we pride ourselves with the legacy we inherited from our forefathers who built this great nation 50 years ago, and layed a strong foundation for the future. It is our duty to continue the journey for the next 50 years in line with the vision of our Leadership. One way we can play a part is to leverage new relationships and innovative collaborations to accelerate progress towards achieving the UAE’s strategic goals. It is a privilege to be part of this effort and I want to express my deepest gratitude for the support of our Leadership."

Dr. Al Mansoori also stated, "Our part in this historic collaboration was inspired by the UAE’s vision to leverage technology for the service of humanity. By partnering with the world’s leading biomedical research organisation we can accelerate progress in developing treatments for chronic diseases and support the UAE to realise its national potential to lead specialised biomedical research efforts globally.

"This initiative focuses on infectious and non-communicable diseases which represent some of the biggest burdens not just to our part of the world, but across the globe. Our partnership has the potential to deliver transformative breakthroughs to treat diseases like diabetes which can improve the lives of millions of people. As a doctor I hope that within a decade I will be able to tell my patients suffering from Type 1 Diabetes that it is no longer a lifelong burden, but something we can cure."