Advanced Technology Minister of State explores UAEU’s innovative approach to promoting R&D, 4IR Tech

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, today explored United Arab Emirates University’s (UAEU) innovation and research and development programmes on a tour of the institution’s departments and facilities.

Accompanied by Dr. Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Minister of State and UAEU Chancellor, Al Amiri was introduced to the various projects the University has launched - initiatives that aim to promote innovation and advanced technologies that can be used to support the UAE’s industrial sector.

Al Amiri’s visit lays the foundation for a new phase of cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and its strategic partners. The relationship has been established to achieve the goals of the National Advanced Technology Agenda to promote national industrial innovation and ensure the commercial viability of innovation-based products.

Al Amiri stated, "In line with the UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), we are always working to improve the outputs of the education sector, particularly in the advanced technology and science disciplines, as well as to promote applied research into bioengineering, nanotechnology at national universities and specialised centres.

"The ministry has set a strategic vision to advance key industrial sectors and establish systems that drive industrial development. This serves the vision of the leadership and propels the country towards a global leadership position in industry, enhancing its competitiveness. We will shortly be announcing policies, plans and programmes to boost national production by optimising the use of advanced technology," she added.

The minister was introduced to the latest developments in District 4.0 – the largest project launched by an academic institution in the region and one that aims to establish a sustainable research infrastructure and integrate the FIR into academic curricula.

The tour also covered key facilities across the campus, including the laboratories of the Faculty of Engineering, which support students and researchers in various fields.

The tour continued at the Science and Innovation Park, where Al Amiri was briefed about the training and support programmes provided to young innovators and entrepreneurs.

Next on the itinerary was the National Centre for Space Science and Technology, where she reviewed how the centre plays an important role in creating advanced technology that can be transferred to other vital sectors, such as food security, the circular economy and health. Following the visit, she was briefed about the College of Medicine and Health Sciences’ approach to encouraging multidisciplinary research projects.

Dr. Nusseibeh said, "The university works in line with the UAE’s centennial vision and its preparations for the next 50 years. The university is always open to building strategic partnerships with international scientific and academic institutions to direct investments towards its scientific research centres and pioneering projects."

"The university is a research-based institution, and our commitment to our mission and vision positions us as the ‘University of the Future’. Launching global projects such as District 4.0, the National Centre for Space Science and Technology, the Science and Innovation Park, and several research centres, has allowed us to invent new ways to educate, impart knowledge and encourage innovation, which benefits both our students and our strategic partners," he added.

Al Amiri was accompanied by several officials from the university during her visit, including Prof. Ghaleb Ali Al Hadrami Al Breiki, Acting Vice Chancellor; Prof. Mohammed Hassan Ali Mohammed, Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost, Deans, department directors and faculty members.