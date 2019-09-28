ADX shares ‎expertise with ‘Capital Markets and Returns’ ‎lectures

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) The Majlis Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, recently carried out two informative lectures on "Capital Markets and Returns".

The lectures took place in the Zakher Majlis in Al Ain and Al Wathba on 13th and 24th September respectively. ADX briefed investors and the public about its new market products and services, and the vital role ADX plays by providing opportunities to invest savings and funds in securities to benefit the national economy. Additionally, this event highlighted the role of ADX in protecting investors through fair and proper dealing principles between various investors and develop investment awareness.

Speaking about the lectures, Khalifa Salem Al Mansouri, Acting Chief Executive of ADX, said, "Playing a central role in Emirati life and governance, the Majlis is the right platform to enhance interaction and communication with people from our local community who are interested in knowing more about The Exchange."

At the two sessions, Abdulaziz Al Neaimi, ADX Assistant Chief Executive, guided potential investors and informed them about the comprehensive investment opportunities offered by ADX’s portfolio of products and services.

Abdulaziz Al Neaimi stated, "Our wise leadership considers capital markets as front and centre for the sustainable growth of the Emirate. Through lectures that talks about ‘Safe Investment’ and ‘Capital Markets and Returns’, ADX is deepening its investor outreach to inform them of the importance of capital markets for the national economy, and of investors and companies issuing financial trades in the market. These trades are the fund's sources needed by companies to form capital for their projects, and play an instrumental role in financing the growth and expansion for existing companies."

The lectures come at a time of resurgence for ADX within both local and foreign investors.

The total trading value of transactions (sell + buy) for UAE investors since the beginning of the year until the end of August, reached about AED34 billion, compared to AED22 billion for the same period last year, which is an increase of about 50 percent. In terms of foreign investment, Net foreign investment has reached about AED3 billion since the beginning of the year until the end of August of this year, compared to about AED1.4 billion in the same period of 2018, which is an increase of about 117 percent."

Al Neaimi stated that ADX has distributed more than AED25 billion in cash dividends to 572,774 eligible investors – an increase of 6.95 percent compared to AED23.4 billion last year. ADX has partnered with First Abu Dhabi Bank to distribute cash dividends to its registered investors electronically through the bank’s digital wallet, Payit. With Payit, the Exchange provides another method of distributing cash dividends to investors through a new service which which makes it more customer-centric.

Besides, ADX has recently announced that it has reduced transaction fees starting from 50 percent up to 90 percent. The Exchange is now ranked among the least expensive stock markets in the MENA region, in a move designed to reduce costs on investors, build confidence, increase liquidity, as well as attract more investors.

During the lecture at Al Wathba Majlis, ADX provided the audience with the opportunity to open an investor account on the Exchange and also enable current investors to update their information through the presence of the ADX team in the Majlis.

The audience was also briefed on ADX’s smart application "Sahmi" which enables individuals to issue an investor number, update their information, as well as the transfer of securities, and the issuance of various reports related to the investor portfolio. Sahmi is fully integrated with the SmartPass service and the Whole of Government initiative.