AED 5.4 Billion Of Weeklong Real Estate Transactions In Dubai

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 08:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2021) A total of 1,617 real estate and properties transactions were valued at 5.4 billion during the week ending 29 July 2021, according to Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD weekly report said 88 plots were sold for AED 620.22 million, 1,135 apartments and villas were sold for AED 2.27 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Island 2 sold for AED 121 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 50.27 million in Palm Deira, and a land sold for AED 121 million in Island 2 in third place.

Nad Al Shiba First recorded the most transactions for this week by 19 sales transactions worth AED 66.09 million, followed by Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 9 sales transactions worth AED 132.

16 million, and Jumeirah First with 9 sales transactions worth AED 62 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 405 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 246 million in business Bay, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 228 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 3 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Wasl, mortgaged for AED 1 billion.

24 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 73 million.

