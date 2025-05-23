AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has marked the 12th AFC Grassroots Football Day with the participation of 42 member associations, including the UAE Football Association, and over 31,000 participants of all ages and backgrounds.

The annual celebration aims to promote inclusivity and strengthen football's reach across the continent.

This year's event, held on 23rd May, aligned with FIFA’s World Football Week, which allowed the AFC to further contribute to the United Nations’ “Football for the Goals” initiative and the advancement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

In Singapore, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) partnered with the Safe Sport Commission Singapore to host United Through Football – A Day of Play & Safe Sport, aimed at creating a safe, inclusive, and supportive football ecosystem.

Meanwhile, in the Kyrgyz Republic, the day was celebrated in Bishkek and six surrounding regions, where hundreds of children engaged in interactive activities ranging from taking part in 3v3 games to learning drills in football stations.

Furthermore, across the continent, several other MAs celebrated with football festivals featuring workshops, small-sided games, and mini tournaments, among other enjoyable activities.

In recognising the efforts of the MAs, AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said, “The AFC Grassroots Football Day 2025 will place greater emphasis on harnessing the power of football to promote environmentally conscious practices, advocate gender equality, encourage good health and well-being, and raise awareness of child safeguarding."

Since the 2024 edition, three MAs—the Chinese Football Association, the United Arab Emirates Football Association, and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation—have received gold-level endorsement under the acclaimed AFC Grassroots Football Charter, which now includes 43 members.

Additionally, the latest edition of the AFC Grassroots Review was published in April, showcasing the Confederation’s various initiatives, such as the AFC President’s Recognition Awards for Grassroots Football and the AFC Special Grassroots Awards.