Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has honoured Emirati runner Salem Abdullah Al Hashemi, a member of the Abu Dhabi Running Team, in recognition of his remarkable achievement in completing the Abbott World Marathon Majors — one of the most prestigious and challenging series in the global long-distance running Calendar.

Al Hashemi successfully completed all six races in the series with an average finish time of under three hours.

The major marathons in which Al Hashemi participated include the New York Marathon in November 2023, the Boston Marathon in April 2024 where he achieved his fastest time of 2 hours and 53 minutes, followed by the Berlin Marathon in September 2024, the Chicago Marathon in October 2024, the Tokyo Marathon in March 2025, and the London Marathon in 2025.

In addition to these achievements, Al Hashemi also participated in several other international and regional races, including the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, the Dubai Marathon, the Barcelona Marathon, and the Valencia Marathon — reflecting a distinguished and accomplished athletic career.

During the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed praised Al Hashemi for his exceptional dedication and efforts, noting that this achievement embodies the spirit of determination and perseverance that defines the Emirati people and their ability to represent the nation at the highest international levels.

He emphasised that Al Hashemi’s outstanding performance in this elite global series serves as an inspiration to young athletes and further strengthens the role of both community and competitive sports within the UAE.

He affirmed that supporting national talents across all sectors — particularly in sports — remains a top priority for the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in line with the vision of the wise leadership, which continues to invest in empowering athletes and promoting excellence.

He further stressed that success stories like that of Al Hashemi reflect the fruitful outcomes of investment in grassroots and professional sports alike.

They also serve as evidence of Emiratis’ ability to compete and succeed in the world’s toughest athletic arenas, thanks to the nation’s supportive environment and strategic direction.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed also received members of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council team and commended their exceptional efforts in organising impactful community events. He highlighted the important role such events play in raising awareness about the benefits of sport, encouraging active and healthy lifestyles, and discovering and nurturing local talent within a motivating and supportive atmosphere.

He expressed his appreciation to all teams and departments for their unwavering dedication and commitment to fulfilling the emirate’s ambitious sporting and social objectives.

For his part, Al Hashemi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed for the honour, affirming that the unwavering support of the UAE’s leadership and the continuous encouragement of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council played a vital role in turning this sporting dream into reality.

He described his participation in the marathons of New York, Boston, Berlin, Chicago, Tokyo and London as a unique experience and a significant challenge that contributed immensely to his athletic development and global exposure.

Al Hashemi also acknowledged the importance of the support and encouragement he received from his teammates in the Abu Dhabi Running Team, in addition to his regular participation in the community races organised by Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

These races, he noted, offer an ideal environment for nurturing talent and are a major driver for excellence and commitment in sport.

Al Hashemi, who works as an engineer at TAQA Distribution, began his athletic journey as a football player in the youth categories of Al Wahda Club, before transitioning into recreational running.

Over time, he has evolved into one of the UAE’s leading marathon athletes, successfully balancing a professional career with sporting achievements — making him a role model in combining personal ambition with national pride.

