Nahyan Bin Mubarak Hails UAE’s Historic T20I Series Win Over Bangladesh

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 01:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Emirates Cricket Board’s Chairman, has congratulated the UAE Men’s team on their historic series win over Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Sheikh Nahyan said, “The Emirates Cricket board is delighted with the outstanding performance of the UAE Men’s team in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. The team played brilliantly in the whole series, while the support staff put in the hard yards to make the victory possible.

“I want to congratulate the entire squad and wish them the very best in their upcoming international assignments.

The ECB will continue to provide the best possible facilities and exposure to our immensely talented players. UAE continues to impress in the T20I format and the Bangladesh series win is another glorious chapter in our cricketing history."

He noted that victories over strong teams with previous Test cricket experience, such as Afghanistan and New Zealand, would boost the players' confidence and motivate them to deliver stronger performances against more established opponents.

