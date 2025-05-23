Nahyan Bin Mubarak Hails UAE’s Historic T20I Series Win Over Bangladesh
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 01:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Emirates Cricket Board’s Chairman, has congratulated the UAE Men’s team on their historic series win over Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Sheikh Nahyan said, “The Emirates Cricket board is delighted with the outstanding performance of the UAE Men’s team in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. The team played brilliantly in the whole series, while the support staff put in the hard yards to make the victory possible.
“I want to congratulate the entire squad and wish them the very best in their upcoming international assignments.
The ECB will continue to provide the best possible facilities and exposure to our immensely talented players. UAE continues to impress in the T20I format and the Bangladesh series win is another glorious chapter in our cricketing history."
He noted that victories over strong teams with previous Test cricket experience, such as Afghanistan and New Zealand, would boost the players' confidence and motivate them to deliver stronger performances against more established opponents.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak
RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission
Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, praises team efforts, Shadab's ca ..
What Is the BISP 8171 Ehsaas Kafalat Program?
UAE delegation attends 15th BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting in Brazil
DoH, OECD to advance regulatory excellence in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector
SUTSNAX unveils world-class R&D & Testing Lab at SRTIP
Pension payments for May to be disbursed Tuesday: GPSSA
UAE participates in meeting of GCC Housing Ministers in Kuwait
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh1 minute ago
-
RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission16 minutes ago
-
UAE delegation attends 15th BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting in Brazil46 minutes ago
-
DoH, OECD to advance regulatory excellence in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector1 hour ago
-
SUTSNAX unveils world-class R&D & Testing Lab at SRTIP1 hour ago
-
‘UAE Verify’ platform issues nearly 22 million certified documents2 hours ago
-
China's CH-YH1000 unmanned logistics aircraft completes maiden flight2 hours ago
-
Pension payments for May to be disbursed Tuesday: GPSSA2 hours ago
-
UAE to host 39th Joint Committee Meeting of Cospas-Sarsat on May 273 hours ago
-
6.3-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia's Sumatra island3 hours ago
-
UAE participates in meeting of GCC Housing Ministers in Kuwait3 hours ago
-
Japan inflation accelerates in April on reduced energy subsidies4 hours ago