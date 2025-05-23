Open Menu

ILO To Hold International Labour Conference In Geneva On June 2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 03:00 PM

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) The International Labour Organisation (ILO) will hold its annual International Labour Conference (ILC) at the Palais des Nations in Geneva from 2nd to 13th June 2025.

At the 2025 session of the conference, government, employer and worker delegates from the ILO's 187 Member States will address important world of work matters such as possible new international standards on the protection of workers against biological hazards in the working environment, decent work in the platform economy and innovative approaches to promoting transitions from the informal to the formal economy.

It will also discuss the tripartite input to the Second World Summit for Social Development in 2025 – discussion on the ILO’s contribution.

Delegates will also review proposed amendments to the Maritime Labour Convention following their adoption at the Special Tripartite Committee’s fifth meeting in April 2025. Further discussions will cover the reports of the Chairperson of the Governing Body and of the Director-General, including the situation of workers in the occupied Arab territories, and the Draft Programme and Budget proposals for 2026–27.

The second edition of the Global Coalition for Social Justice Annual Forum will take place on 12th June. It will be attended by coalition partners and ILO tripartite delegations who are accredited to the conference.

