Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors to UAE

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) As part of its commitment to strengthening ties of friendship and cooperation with countries worldwide, the Council of Retired Diplomats organised a meeting for the newly appointed ambassadors accredited to the UAE.
The event was attended by Dr. Saeed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Council, along with members of the council and several senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In his welcome speech, Dr. Al Shamsi expressed the council’s interest in organising such events that reflect the values of the UAE to strengthen ties, partnerships, and international cooperation.
He underscored that these meetings serve as a significant opportunity to enhance bonds of friendship, exchange experiences, and explore cultural diversity among nations.
In this regard, he emphasised that the council remains fully committed to supporting and facilitating the new ambassadors in their diplomatic journeys.
