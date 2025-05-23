Open Menu

Council Of Retired Diplomats Organises Meeting For Newly Appointed Ambassadors To UAE

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) As part of its commitment to strengthening ties of friendship and cooperation with countries worldwide, the Council of Retired Diplomats organised a meeting for the newly appointed ambassadors accredited to the UAE.

The event was attended by Dr. Saeed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Council, along with members of the council and several senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In his welcome speech, Dr. Al Shamsi expressed the council’s interest in organising such events that reflect the values of the UAE to strengthen ties, partnerships, and international cooperation.

He underscored that these meetings serve as a significant opportunity to enhance bonds of friendship, exchange experiences, and explore cultural diversity among nations.

In this regard, he emphasised that the council remains fully committed to supporting and facilitating the new ambassadors in their diplomatic journeys.

Related Topics

Exchange UAE Event From

Recent Stories

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for ..

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..

2 minutes ago
 SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financi ..

SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme

2 minutes ago
 PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Lif ..

PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign

3 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I ser ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh

18 minutes ago
 Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,58 ..

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak

20 minutes ago
 RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue ..

RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission

33 minutes ago
Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, pra ..

Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, praises team efforts, Shadab's ca ..

37 minutes ago
 What Is the BISP 8171 Ehsaas Kafalat Program?

What Is the BISP 8171 Ehsaas Kafalat Program?

58 minutes ago
 UAE delegation attends 15th BRICS Trade Ministers ..

UAE delegation attends 15th BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting in Brazil

1 hour ago
 DoH, OECD to advance regulatory excellence in Abu ..

DoH, OECD to advance regulatory excellence in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector

1 hour ago
 SUTSNAX unveils world-class R&D & Testing Lab at S ..

SUTSNAX unveils world-class R&D & Testing Lab at SRTIP

2 hours ago
 Pension payments for May to be disbursed Tuesday: ..

Pension payments for May to be disbursed Tuesday: GPSSA

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East