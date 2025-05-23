PureHealth Group Contributes AED50 Million To 'Life Endowment' Campaign
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) PureHealth has contributed AED50 million to the “Life Endowment” campaign, launched by the Endowments and Minors Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi), in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi to support people living with chronic diseases, under the slogan “With You for Life”.
PureHealth’s contribution to the campaign is part of a broader wave of community engagement with the initiative, as individuals, institutions, companies and businessmen step forward to help the campaign achieve its goals of delivering optimal healthcare services and enhancing the sustainability of health services for those with chronic conditions.
This aligns with the spirit of giving and solidarity embodied by the dedication of the year 2025 as Year of the Community by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, under the slogan “Hand in Hand”.
Farhan Malik, Founder and Managing Director of PureHealth, said, “The Life Endowment campaign is a meaningful step forward in the UAE’s ongoing commitment to charity and humanitarian work. It serves as a powerful catalyst, uniting us in our mission to provide high-quality care for those living with chronic conditions, ensuring their dignity and well-being."
He continued, “It is with great pride and purpose that we join forces with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Awqaf Abu Dhabi, supporting this noble initiative that will leave a lasting, positive impact on countless lives.
”
The Life Endowment campaign seeks to raise funds to establish an endowment whose returns will cover treatment expenses for the most vulnerable chronic disease patients. The endowment funds will also be invested to help provide medication and mental health support for patients, as well as ensure broader support for the healthcare system—enhancing its ability to face future challenges.
The campaign further aims to maximise the returns of the endowment and direct them toward healthcare programmes that improve quality of life and help build a healthy, sustainable society. The initiative also seeks to promote the values of endowment, entrenching it as a development tool that supports social solidarity.
It highlights the UAE’s pioneering role in supporting charitable and humanitarian initiatives and promoting social investment to serve those most in need.
https://contribute.adawqaf.gov.ae/healthcare
● Bank transfers to the campaign’s account (IBAN Number: AE930353417000004600004) at First Abu Dhabi Bank.
SMS ‘Life’ to 3557 to donate AED10, to 3556 to donate AED50, to 3225 to donate AED100 and to 3223 to donate AED500.
SMS ‘Life’ to 3583 to donate AED10, to 3585 to donate AED50, to 3586 to donate AED100 and to 3587 to donate AED500.
Recent Stories
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak
RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission
Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, praises team efforts, Shadab's ca ..
What Is the BISP 8171 Ehsaas Kafalat Program?
UAE delegation attends 15th BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting in Brazil
DoH, OECD to advance regulatory excellence in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector
SUTSNAX unveils world-class R&D & Testing Lab at SRTIP
More Stories From Middle East
-
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors to UAE4 minutes ago
-
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme5 minutes ago
-
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign5 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh20 minutes ago
-
RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission35 minutes ago
-
UAE delegation attends 15th BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting in Brazil1 hour ago
-
DoH, OECD to advance regulatory excellence in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector1 hour ago
-
SUTSNAX unveils world-class R&D & Testing Lab at SRTIP2 hours ago
-
‘UAE Verify’ platform issues nearly 22 million certified documents2 hours ago
-
China's CH-YH1000 unmanned logistics aircraft completes maiden flight2 hours ago
-
Pension payments for May to be disbursed Tuesday: GPSSA3 hours ago
-
UAE to host 39th Joint Committee Meeting of Cospas-Sarsat on May 273 hours ago