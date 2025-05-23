PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) PureHealth has contributed AED50 million to the “Life Endowment” campaign, launched by the Endowments and Minors Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi), in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi to support people living with chronic diseases, under the slogan “With You for Life”.

PureHealth’s contribution to the campaign is part of a broader wave of community engagement with the initiative, as individuals, institutions, companies and businessmen step forward to help the campaign achieve its goals of delivering optimal healthcare services and enhancing the sustainability of health services for those with chronic conditions.

This aligns with the spirit of giving and solidarity embodied by the dedication of the year 2025 as Year of the Community by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, under the slogan “Hand in Hand”.

Farhan Malik, Founder and Managing Director of PureHealth, said, “The Life Endowment campaign is a meaningful step forward in the UAE’s ongoing commitment to charity and humanitarian work. It serves as a powerful catalyst, uniting us in our mission to provide high-quality care for those living with chronic conditions, ensuring their dignity and well-being."

He continued, “It is with great pride and purpose that we join forces with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Awqaf Abu Dhabi, supporting this noble initiative that will leave a lasting, positive impact on countless lives.

”

The Life Endowment campaign seeks to raise funds to establish an endowment whose returns will cover treatment expenses for the most vulnerable chronic disease patients. The endowment funds will also be invested to help provide medication and mental health support for patients, as well as ensure broader support for the healthcare system—enhancing its ability to face future challenges.

The campaign further aims to maximise the returns of the endowment and direct them toward healthcare programmes that improve quality of life and help build a healthy, sustainable society. The initiative also seeks to promote the values of endowment, entrenching it as a development tool that supports social solidarity.

It highlights the UAE’s pioneering role in supporting charitable and humanitarian initiatives and promoting social investment to serve those most in need.

