Open Menu

Sydney Floods: Three Dead, Thousands Stranded As New South Wales Faces Severe Flooding

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 23, 2025 | 02:02 PM

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe flooding

Hardest-hit areas are the Hunter and Mid North Coast regions, where several villages have been completely submerged

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2025) Severe flooding in Australia’s southeastern state of New South Wales, caused by heavy rains, has resulted in the deaths of three people and left thousands stranded, officials said on Thursday. Authorities have warned that more rainfall is expected, which could further worsen the situation.

The hardest-hit areas are the Hunter and Mid North Coast regions, where several villages have been completely submerged. Police reported that so far, 590 people have been rescued, many of whom were airlifted from rooftops by helicopter.

More than 50,000 residents have been ordered to prepare for evacuation, with 140 flood warnings currently active.

Over 9,500 homes have been affected, more than 100 schools remain closed, and power outages have been reported across several areas.

The town of Kendall in the Mid North Coast has been completely cut off. Nurse Nicole Smott said she is caring for 67 elderly residents and is currently stranded with rescue teams.

The flooding broke a 100-year record for the Manning River.

Shareena Peck, a local resident, was evacuated from her farmhouse early Wednesday but lost all her valuable belongings to the floodwaters.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast up to 200 mm of additional rain by Friday, increasing the risk of further dangerous flash floods in the region.

Related Topics

Police Flood Wales All From Rains

Recent Stories

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as N ..

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..

2 minutes ago
 Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for ..

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..

5 minutes ago
 SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financi ..

SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme

5 minutes ago
 PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Lif ..

PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign

5 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I ser ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh

20 minutes ago
 Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,58 ..

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak

23 minutes ago
RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue ..

RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission

35 minutes ago
 Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, pra ..

Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, praises team efforts, Shadab's ca ..

40 minutes ago
 What Is the BISP 8171 Ehsaas Kafalat Program?

What Is the BISP 8171 Ehsaas Kafalat Program?

1 hour ago
 UAE delegation attends 15th BRICS Trade Ministers ..

UAE delegation attends 15th BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting in Brazil

1 hour ago
 DoH, OECD to advance regulatory excellence in Abu ..

DoH, OECD to advance regulatory excellence in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector

1 hour ago
 SUTSNAX unveils world-class R&D & Testing Lab at S ..

SUTSNAX unveils world-class R&D & Testing Lab at SRTIP

2 hours ago

More Stories From World