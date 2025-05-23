Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe flooding

(@Abdulla99267510)

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2025) Severe flooding in Australia’s southeastern state of New South Wales, caused by heavy rains, has resulted in the deaths of three people and left thousands stranded, officials said on Thursday. Authorities have warned that more rainfall is expected, which could further worsen the situation.

The hardest-hit areas are the Hunter and Mid North Coast regions, where several villages have been completely submerged. Police reported that so far, 590 people have been rescued, many of whom were airlifted from rooftops by helicopter.

More than 50,000 residents have been ordered to prepare for evacuation, with 140 flood warnings currently active.

Over 9,500 homes have been affected, more than 100 schools remain closed, and power outages have been reported across several areas.

The town of Kendall in the Mid North Coast has been completely cut off. Nurse Nicole Smott said she is caring for 67 elderly residents and is currently stranded with rescue teams.

The flooding broke a 100-year record for the Manning River.

Shareena Peck, a local resident, was evacuated from her farmhouse early Wednesday but lost all her valuable belongings to the floodwaters.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast up to 200 mm of additional rain by Friday, increasing the risk of further dangerous flash floods in the region.