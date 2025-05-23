SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), in collaboration with Sandooq Al Watan and ADGM Academy, celebrated the graduation of the second cohort of the Financial Market Pioneers Programme, a flagship national initiative aimed at equipping young Emiratis with the expertise and leadership skills to shape the future of the UAE’s financial markets.

This year, 27 distinguished Emirati youth completed the programme, which encompassed ten specialised training modules totalling 84 hours.

Achieving a remarkable 100 percent success rate, the graduates demonstrated exceptional commitment to professional growth, reflecting the programme's effectiveness in developing a new generation of qualified national talent poised to elevate the UAE’s standing as a leading regional and global financial hub.

With a cumulative 58 graduates across its first two cohorts, the programme continues to play a pivotal role in advancing the UAE’s strategic objectives of youth empowerment, human capital development, and economic diversification.

During the graduation ceremony, Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, CEO of the SCA, stated, “Today marks a significant milestone as we celebrate the achievements of a new generation of ambitious Emiratis. Their success underscores the critical importance of investing in human capital as a pillar of sustainable development.

The Financial Market Pioneers Programme embodies the visionary directives of our wise leadership to empower youth and cultivate future leaders. Our strategic partnership with Sandooq Al Watan and ADGM academy continues to deliver impactful outcomes, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a premier destination for financial services innovation and excellence.”

Yasser Al Gargawi, Director-General of Sandooq Al Watan, stressed the importance of the programme in supporting economic development. He said the achievement reflects outstanding efforts to prepare young national talent, highlighting the fund’s commitment—alongside its strategic partners—to providing high-quality educational and training opportunities aligned with the needs of modern financial markets.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the ADGM Academy, stated, “Developing a highly skilled national workforce is central to the UAE’s comprehensive sustainable development strategy. Through the Financial Market Pioneers Programme, we have created an immersive learning experience that integrates academic rigor with real-world applications. The programme’s graduates are well-positioned to become influential contributors and role models, driving innovation and excellence within the financial sector.”