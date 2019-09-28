Ajman Free Zone showcases future technology benefits at GITEX Technology Week

(@imziishan)

Ajman Free Zone will participate at this year’s GITEX exhibition by showcasing how its application of new technologies has transformed the customer experience and enabled it to compete on a global scale for business investment

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) Ajman Free Zone will participate at this year’s GITEX exhibition by showcasing how its application of new technologies has transformed the customer experience and enabled it to compete on a global scale for business investment.

It will also use the event, which takes place on October 6th to 10th inclusive, at Dubai World Trade Centre, to introduce new methods of communication using mobile phones, and will focus on its intention to utilize Artificial Intelligence and Robot Process Automation to further its innovation agenda and enhance the investor experience.

Ajman Free Zone will be one of the government entities represented under Ajman Government’s participation at the event.

The Free Zone underwent a digital transformation recently when it developed an IT system aimed at accelerating the business start-up process. This combined with a mobile app has enabled hundreds of companies to establish and re-register their businesses in a simple 4 step process.

In addition, Ajman Free Zone is concentrating on attracting IT sector investors from the region and from across the globe, with the IT industry recognized as having significant growth potential.

The entity considers GITEX the ideal platform from which to interact with prospective investors, particularly those parties who have entrepreneurial ideas and require support and advice to realize them in an ideal environment.

Director of Technology at Ajman Free Zone, Mohamed Ali Obaid Al Shaya comments: "The fourth industrial revolution is already here, and we have long recognized the amazing benefits that it can bring for organisations like Ajman Free Zone, which is very reliant on simplified processes and systems that foster best practice and which allow our clients to progress their businesses rapidly. We are looking forward to demonstrating how the future technologies of today have assisted us with our endeavours and how we are harnessing the very latest in AI and other technologies to ensure a bright and dynamic future."

Fatma Salem, Acting Director General of Ajman Free Zone adds: "GITEX provides a great opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to innovation within the emirate of Ajman, as well as allowing us to communicate our strong proposition to those from the IT field looking for opportunities to develop their business. We are confident that our participation will encourage meetings with IT and AI start-ups and entrepreneurs. We are excited at the prospect of highlighting to them the myriad benefits of establishing their business in Ajman Free Zone."