Ajman Ruler Congratulates Emir Of Kuwait On National Day, Liberation Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2023 | 02:00 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a congratulatory message to H.H.Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of his country's National Day and Liberation Day.

H.H.

Sheikh Humaid also sent a similar message to the Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, on the occasions.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, sent similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir and to the Kuwaiti Crown Prince.

