Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a cable of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of Throne Day.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also sent a similar cables to the Moroccan King.