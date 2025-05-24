German Defence Minister Does Not Rule Out Return Of Military Draft
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 11:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) FRANKFURT, 24th May, 2025 (WAM) – Germany may consider reintroducing military conscription from as soon as next year if it does not attract enough volunteers for its armed forces, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung on Saturday.
Part of the NATO alliance, Germany is looking to enhance its military strength, but looks likely to fail to attract enough recruits.
An additional 100,000 soldiers are needed in the coming years to meet NATO obligations, its armed forces have said, according to Reuters.
"Our model is initially based on voluntary participation," Pistorius said in an interview.
"If the time comes when we have more capacity available than voluntary registrations, then we may decide to make it mandatory," he added.
A new bill to that extent could come into force as soon as January 1, 2026, he said.
