Open Menu

German Defence Minister Does Not Rule Out Return Of Military Draft

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 11:00 PM

German defence minister does not rule out return of military draft

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) FRANKFURT, 24th May, 2025 (WAM) – Germany may consider reintroducing military conscription from as soon as next year if it does not attract enough volunteers for its armed forces, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung on Saturday.

Part of the NATO alliance, Germany is looking to enhance its military strength, but looks likely to fail to attract enough recruits.

An additional 100,000 soldiers are needed in the coming years to meet NATO obligations, its armed forces have said, according to Reuters.

"Our model is initially based on voluntary participation," Pistorius said in an interview.

"If the time comes when we have more capacity available than voluntary registrations, then we may decide to make it mandatory," he added.

A new bill to that extent could come into force as soon as January 1, 2026, he said.

Related Topics

NATO Defence Minister Germany Frankfurt Alliance January May From

Recent Stories

UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter o ..

UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter outside Arab World

31 minutes ago
 Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Maste ..

Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Masters Title

31 minutes ago
 Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

1 hour ago
 79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

1 hour ago
 Ajman launches Economic Report 2025 in China

Ajman launches Economic Report 2025 in China

2 hours ago
 Dubai Women Establishment organises UAE Women’s ..

Dubai Women Establishment organises UAE Women’s Dialogue at UAE Pavilion at Ex ..

2 hours ago
ALA, UNESCO highlight role of historical dictionar ..

ALA, UNESCO highlight role of historical dictionaries

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facili ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facilities in Jebel Dhanna

2 hours ago
 On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE de ..

On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE delegation to GCC-ASEAN Summit, ..

3 hours ago
 World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as ..

World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as Inspirational Literary Figure ..

4 hours ago
 Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Lif ..

Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Life Endowment campaign

4 hours ago
 UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extr ..

UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East