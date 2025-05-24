World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as Inspirational Literary Figure for Silk Road International Poets

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) The World Silk Road Forum has announced the selection of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as the Inspirational Literary Figure for Silk Road Poets.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was chosen in recognition of his exceptional vision that transformed Dubai into a cultural hub and a bridge between East and West, drawing from the ancient concept of the Silk Road in a modern form and with an Emirati spirit.

The Forum also announced that Dubai will host the fifth edition of the Silk Road International Poetry Festival from 23rd to 29th May, becoming the first Arab city to host this prestigious event.

The Mohammed bin Rashid library will host the festival’s award ceremony on 27th May.

Around 50 poets, artists, and painters will take part, visiting cultural and tourist landmarks in Dubai and the UAE. Media coverage will be provided by 20 Chinese press agencies, including the People's Daily, one of China’s largest media outlets.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's selection as the Inspirational Literary Figure for Silk Road Poets is a testament to his significant contributions to literature. A renowned figure in Nabati poetry, his works resonate with captivating eloquence, offering insightful reflections on life and inspiring generations with their profound creativity.

His Highness has enriched the literary world with numerous collections exploring profound human, national, and intellectual themes. Among his most notable works is Zayed (2018), a collection of 87 poems commemorating the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his enduring legacy in establishing the UAE.

Flashes of Verse (2014) features 52 excerpts from his poetic works in both Arabic and English, delving into themes of life's challenges, love, victory, and the human experience. 40 Poems from the Desert (2011), also in Arabic and English, showcases His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s love for his homeland and its symbols, characterized by refined creativity and a distinct national sentiment.

His Highness's passion for horses is evident in For the Love of Horses, a collection celebrating the nobility and competitive spirit they embody. These are just a few examples of his diverse and impactful contributions to the world of poetry.

Professor Wang Fangwen, Chair of the Poetry Committee at the World Silk Road Forum, stated, “We chose the UAE as the venue for this event because it represents a symbol of coexistence and peace among peoples under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The decision to select Dubai was not merely technical or organizational. It carries profound symbolic and cultural dimensions. Today, Dubai exemplifies the modern city that revives the spirit of the Silk Road not only through its dynamic economy but also through its leading role in cultural exchange and its ambitious vision under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who has made culture a foundational pillar of his civilizational project. This makes His Highness Sheikh Mohammed an inspirational figure for all members of the Silk Road Forum.”

Wang Fangwen, who is also Editor-in-Chief of World Poets magazine, issued by the forum, added, “The Silk Road Global Forum aspires to be a platform that brings together culture, art, economy, and technology to revive the values of the Silk Road in a modern spirit that promotes understanding and peace among nations. We have drawn inspiration from the vision and values of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and selected him to appear on the cover of World Poets magazine.

The issue includes an in-depth study of his contributions to poetry and literature, along with a selection of his poems translated into Chinese.”

The editorial of the magazine presents a comprehensive analysis of the artistic features of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s poetry and a general overview of his poetic and literary journey. It highlights poems filled with love and pride, written in praise of his brother and companion, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The magazine describes His Highness Sheikh Mohammed as an exceptional leader who transformed Dubai into a global platform that embodies the values and meanings of the Silk Road through a modern Emirati spirit.

It further notes that his poetic style is characterized by powerful diction, eloquent language, profound meanings, and sincere emotion. His imagery is drawn from the desert, sea, and Bedouin heritage, intertwined with wisdom and deep human experience.

Poet Cao Shui, Vice Chair of the Forum’s International Poetry Committee and CEO of the Silk Road Poets Union, stated, “The festival includes a range of cultural and artistic activities, including an award ceremony, poetry readings, critical discussions, and open art exhibitions held in several cultural venues in Dubai and across the UAE. Participants will visit key cultural landmarks such as the Museum of the Future, Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Mohammed bin Rashid Library, and several art museums.

Cao Shui also announced the selection of Emirati poet Adel Khozam as co-chair of the festival's fifth edition. He was chosen as one of the leading poetic figures in the UAE and the Gulf region. Khozam previously won the Great Poetry Medal in China and played a pivotal role in promoting Chinese poetry during Expo 2020. His initiatives in service of poetry include the Tree of World Poetry project, as well as his renowned epic poem Manseerah, co-authored with poets from China.

A large number of poets from China and around the world are competing for the festival’s prestigious awards, which include the Golden Camel, Silver Camel, Poetry and Film Awards, Best Poetry Collection, Best International Poet, Best European Poet, Best Asian Poet, Best African Poet, Best American Poet, and Best Oceanian Poet.

Several Emirati poets have been nominated for these awards, and World Poets magazine has compiled a special section featuring selected poems by the nominated Emirati poets.

Commenting on this, Cao Shui said, “All the selected works reflect the high cultural and creative level of the Emirati people. What exceptional poems they are. We believe this event will pave the way for greater cultural cooperation between China and the UAE."

The World Silk Road Forum is an independent, non-governmental organisation legally registered in the state of Delaware, United States. It is also recognized by the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in New York.

The forum organizes international events and conferences that promote global cooperation and works in partnership with major international organisations such as the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), the World internet Conference (WIC), and UNESCO. Its members include global leaders in the fields of law, culture, and international development.

The forum also hosts seasonal poetry events under the theme Silk Road Spring Poetry, featuring poets from all five continents. The first edition of the festival was held in Madrid, Spain, in April 2018. The second was held in Moscow, Russia, in 2019. China hosted the third and fourth editions, and this year Dubai has been selected to host the fifth.