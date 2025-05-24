Open Menu

Hamdan Bin Zayed Visits ADNOC’s Strategic Facilities In Jebel Dhanna

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2025 | 08:45 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facilities in Jebel Dhanna

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, visited key ADNOC facilities in Jebel Dhanna today, including the site of ADNOC’s new underground salt dome storage project.

During the visit, His Highness was briefed on ADNOC’s ongoing strategic initiatives to enhance the UAE’s energy security and storage capabilities. The salt dome development, a pioneering project in the region, will provide ADNOC with advanced hydrocarbon storage infrastructure, supporting the flexibility and resilience of the nation’s energy supply chain.

His Highness commended ADNOC’s continued commitment to sustainable growth, technological innovation, and national development, particularly in the Al Dhafra region.

He also praised the dedication of ADNOC’s workforce and their role in reinforcing the UAE’s position as a responsible and reliable global energy provider.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation of dignitaries and senior government officials, His Highness was welcomed by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber said, “We are honoured by the visit of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan to our facilities in Jebel Dhanna. His presence reflects the strategic importance of this location and ADNOC’s role in building future-ready infrastructure that supports the UAE’s long-term economic and energy goals.”

The visit underscores ADNOC’s alignment with the UAE leadership’s vision to build a diversified and sustainable economy powered by advanced industrial capabilities and world-class energy solutions.

His Highness was accompanied by Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, and a number of senior officials.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Visit SITE Government Industry Salfi Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facili ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facilities in Jebel Dhanna

2 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE de ..

On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE delegation to GCC-ASEAN Summit, ..

17 minutes ago
 World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as ..

World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as Inspirational Literary Figure ..

1 hour ago
 Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Lif ..

Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Life Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extr ..

UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure

2 hours ago
 FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliam ..

FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro

3 hours ago
Salah wins Premier League player of season award

Salah wins Premier League player of season award

3 hours ago
 FNC explores stronger ties with Central American P ..

FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament

3 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular ..

UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee

3 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation bet ..

Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris

4 hours ago
 Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing C ..

Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures thi ..

UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East