On Behalf Of UAE President, RAK Ruler Leads UAE Delegation To GCC-ASEAN Summit, ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, In Kuala Lumpur

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 08:30 PM

On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE delegation to GCC-ASEAN Summit, ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, in Kuala Lumpur

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, will lead the UAE delegation to the 2nd GCC-ASEAN Summit, and the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 26–27 May.

The GCC–ASEAN Summit, to be attended by leaders and heads of government from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, aims to strengthen cooperation in key areas including economic, investment, developmental, and political sectors. It also seeks to explore new opportunities and elevate the partnership to a strategic level that supports the aspirations of their peoples for growth and prosperity.

Meanwhile, the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit focuses on deepening strategic relations among the GCC, ASEAN, and China, with emphasis on regional and economic cooperation, and discussion of issues of mutual economic interest.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi is accompanied by an official delegation comprising Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah’s Investment and Development Office; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Khalil Mohammed Sharif Foulathi, board member of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA); Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia, and Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia and ASEAN.

