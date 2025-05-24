Dubai Women Establishment organises UAE Women’s Dialogue at UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) As part of its ongoing efforts to spotlight the UAE’s leadership in empowering women, Dubai Women Establishment (DWE) organised the “UAE Women’s Dialogue” at the UAE National Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka.

The dialogue was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Women Establishment, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The dialogue opened with a welcoming speech by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Chairperson and Managing Director of DWE, followed by an opening keynote from Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi.

The session also featured contributions from Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs; and Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications at DEWA.

The session was moderated by Maryam Altayer from Dubai Future Foundation in the presence of Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President, part of TECOM Group PJSC., board Member of DWE; Fahima Al Bastaki, Former CEO of the Business Development Division at Dubai Financial Market, Board Member of DWE, and Naeema Ahli, CEO of Dubai Women Establishment.

The dialogue highlighted the UAE’s success in advancing women’s empowerment, focusing on four key themes: gender balance, cultural identity, governance and policy, sustainability and green economy.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that DWE’s participation at Expo 2025 Osaka reinforces its unwavering commitment to promoting Emirati women’s global presence and celebrating their achievements across various fields for over five decades. These milestones have been made possible by the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the continued support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation.”

H.H. Sheikha Manal extended her most profound gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for their enduring support of women’s empowerment and their guidance in mobilising resources to ensure women’s role in national development.

She stated that the UAE is now witnessing the tangible outcomes of its leadership’s foresight and sustainable approach. Ranking among the top countries in global competitiveness indicators for gender balance and women’s empowerment, the UAE has also become a global reference for best practices in this field.

H.H. Sheikha Manal reaffirmed DWE’s continued dedication to developing Emirati women’s professional and leadership skills, enhancing their presence in the government and private sectors through innovative initiatives aligned with national priorities. Over the past 20 years, DWE has set high standards in women’s leadership development, economic empowerment, and workforce participation, launching initiatives that help women balance family and professional responsibilities while improving their quality of life.

She thanked the UAE Pavilion team at Expo 2025 Osaka for their support in organising and hosting the dialogue. She emphasised that this collaboration reflects a government partnership model in showcasing the UAE’s national achievements, with women’s advancement being a key pillar.

H.H. Sheikha Manal praised the contributions of Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi, calling her a proud example of Emirati leadership, who has held four ministerial positions and played a pivotal role in shaping the UAE’s global reputation. She also commended the participating leaders and DWE’s team for their efforts in executing a high-calibre dialogue at this prestigious international event.

In her remarks, Mona Al Marri expressed pride in Emirati women’s distinguished representation on this global platform, calling it a valuable opportunity for sharing knowledge, insights, and best practices.

She said, “Thanks to the visionary leadership and the care of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Emirati women continue to write remarkable success stories. We are proud of the UAE’s pioneering model in women’s empowerment and proud to share our journey with the world through the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka. This builds on the impactful legacy from Expo 2020 Dubai, where a Women’s Pavilion was introduced in the event’s history, recognising the indispensable role of women in shaping the future.”

She thanked Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi for participating in the dialogue, describing her as a source of inspiration and a national figure of notable achievement.

She also expressed gratitude to all speakers and emphasised DWE’s strategic focus, guided by H.H. Sheikha Manal, on building influential global partnerships to elevate the role of Emirati women further.

Mona Al Marri added, “In this session, we celebrate the triumphs of Emirati women while looking ahead to greater achievements. As His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, ‘In the race for excellence, there is no finish line,’ and ‘Excellence is a journey, not a destination.’ We remain committed to continuing this journey, fuelled by the vision and support of our leadership.”

In her keynote, Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi praised DWE for organising the dialogue at Expo 2025 Osaka, calling the event a dynamic global platform where ideas, hopes, and visions for a better future converge. She thanked the UAE Pavilion team for incorporating the dialogue into its agenda, highlighting its role in reinforcing Emirati women’s international presence and showcasing their contributions to national progress.

She recalled her appointment as the UAE’s first female minister in 2004, calling it a defining moment in her career and the broader trajectory of Emirati women’s empowerment. This effort began with the founding of the Union in 1971 by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Today, 9 female ministers make up nearly a third of the Cabinet, women occupy 50% of the Federal National Council, and women represent 42% of the UAE’s diplomatic corps, some of the highest rates globally.

Sheikha Lubna emphasised that women’s empowerment in the UAE is not about catching up but leading, shaping, and excelling in every field, driven by innovative vision, national values, and leadership capabilities. She said these efforts are internationally recognised, reflected in the UAE’s advanced rankings in global indices.

She noted that women are active in government leadership and reshaping the regional business landscape. In 2023, Emirati women made up the largest national group on Forbes’ list of the 100 Most Powerful Arab Businesswomen. In 2024, 14 Emirati women were featured, demonstrating the nation’s dedication to education, skill development, and equal opportunity as cornerstones of social and economic progress.

She concluded by emphasising the dialogue’s core themes; gender balance, cultural identity, governance, and sustainability, as essential to national identity and vital areas where women continue to lead and create lasting impact.

Hala Badri highlighted the leadership’s visionary commitment to empowering women across cultural, economic, and social sectors, recognising them as central drivers of national development. “Empowerment in the UAE is no longer a theoretical concept, it has become a tangible reality driven by clear policies. Our dialogue today in Osaka reflects a spirit of commitment and shared impact toward a more balanced future.”

Huda Al Hashimi noted the tangible results of the UAE’s leadership in women’s empowerment, stating that empowerment is no longer a concept but a reality backed by clear policies. “The UAE Women’s Dialogue in Osaka reflects our collective commitment and shared impact towards a more inclusive, balanced future.”

Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communication at DEWA and Board Member at Dubai Women Establishment, said, "I had the pleasure to participate in the session titled ‘UAE Women’s Dialogue’ held as part of Expo 2025 Osaka, where I highlighted how the UAE places sustainability, the green economy, and women’s empowerment at the heart of its national vision.”

She added, “I also shed light on Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s inclusive policies, which have empowered Emirati women to lead in key promising sectors such as clean energy, innovation, and sustainability. Today, the UAE continues to set a global role model through visionary leadership and comprehensive policies that drive inclusive and sustainable development."

Mariam Al Memari, Deputy Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka and Head of the UAE Expo Office, said, “Hosting the UAE Women’s Dialogue at the UAE Pavilion is a proud reflection of our commitment to empowering lives and celebrating the stories that shape our nation. The Pavilion is designed as a home for human connection – serving as a platform where voices, values, and visions converge.”

She added, “Through this forum, we honour the leadership and contributions of Emirati women who continue to pioneer progress across every sector. Their insights today are shaping a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow, aligning perfectly with our national story and the ambitions of Expo 2025 Osaka.”