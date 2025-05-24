Open Menu

Al Ain Hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 10:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) AL AIN, 24th May, 2025 (WAM) – Al Ain today played host to the fourth UAE National MMA Championship at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, the event draws more than 300 male and female athletes from across the UAE, representing various age categories and clubs.

The federation’s decision to organise the event in Al Ain Region is part of an initiative to popularise mixed martial arts across the UAE. It also seeks to expand the sport’s grassroots base and provide a professional setting for young athletes to improve their technical and physical talents.

Running from May 24 to May 25, the championship features multiple divisions, including Youth D (ages 10–11), Youth C (ages 12–13), Youth B (ages 14–15), Youth A (ages 16–17), and the adult category (ages 18 and above), offering athletes a platform to compete, improve, and progress toward elite-level representation.

The UAE National MMA Championship is expected to attract a strong audience, including families and fans of martial arts. The competition format, divided by age and skill levels, ensures a fair and exciting experience for both participants and spectators.

With the UAE increasingly becoming a hub for combat sports, this championship offers a valuable platform for local fighters to gain experience and exposure. It also highlights the country’s ongoing support for athletic development and healthy living.

The event reflects the UAE’s strong focus on promoting community sports while developing a new generation of martial artists.

More Stories From Middle East