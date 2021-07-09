UrduPoint.com
AJP TOUR Asia Continental Pro welcomes top-ranked athletes from across the continent in juvenile, adult and masters divisions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2021) UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing body for the sport in the Emirates, and Abu Dhabi Jiu- Jitsu Pro (AJP) staged the AJP TOUR Asia Continental Pro, which will see 700 athletes take to the mats at the Rashid Bin Hamdan Hall in Al Nasr Cultural & sports Club, Dubai, across two days of action on July 9 – 10.

The championship has attracted top-ranked participants, including black and brown belt holders, from several Asian countries. The Asia Continental Pro will give athletes the opportunity to improve their ranking, raise their fitness and secure their opportunity to participate in the Grand Slam rounds and other upcoming events on the world stage.

The first day of the AJP Asia Tour event welcomed blue belt holders in the juvenile, adult, and masters categories, in addition to No-Gi competitions for purple, brown and black belts, which are limited to the adult male category exclusively.

Day two will see purple belt holders in the juvenile category take to the mats, in addition to the purple, brown and black belts in the adults and masters divisions. The AJP Asia Tour event winners are awarded 1,400 points, which makes it extremely important for professionals.

