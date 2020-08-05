Al Ain Zoo reopens tomorrow with safety in mind

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2020) With the Al Ain Zoo ready to reopen for visitors from tomorrow, the officials have announced that it will be open from 9:00 to 21:00 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

The reopening includes both the zoo and the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre.

All precautionary measures have been implemented to protect the public health in response to COVID-19 while ensuring that visitors have a great experience exploring natural wildlife under the theme "ZoOut Safe". Visitors can book their tickets, view the available experiences and precautionary measures on the website or with the smartphone application.

"To enjoy a safe and pleasant visit, guests can roam around the zoo and its exhibits and enjoy our restaurants and retail stores," according to the Zoo administration.

Though two ticket windows will be open, the zoo recommends that visitors take advantage of the electronic ticket-booking option that has been set up as a part of the precautionary measures.

Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Director-General of the Al Ain Zoo said, "The opening of the zoo on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays coincides with a return to normal life, with the zoo taking all the precautions stipulated by competent authorities.

The number of visitors was determined to not exceed 1,800 a day."

"The Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre will be open for visitors too. They can enjoy the exhibitions and facilities by implementing all preventive measures taken at the Centre. With that in mind, the main theatre will not receive more than 53 visitors at a time."

He added, "As per health and safety rules and regulations, we are following all the necessary safety measures, such as leaving a protective distance between cars in the parking area and adding space in restaurants and retail stores. We will also provide separate entry and exit areas while viewing exhibits and different zoo locations, check visitors' temperatures before they enter the zoo and ensure that they follow safety regulations such as wearing masks and gloves and regularly use sanitisers. The Al Ain Zoo is implementing all sterilising procedures and safety measures to make sure our visitors, employees, and animals are safe."