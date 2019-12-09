Al Bowardi and Estonian Defence Minister discuss defence cooperation

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received Juri Luik, Estonian Minister of Defence, in Abu Dhabi today.

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2019) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received Juri Luik, Estonian Minister of Defence, in Abu Dhabi today.

During the meeting, they discussed defence cooperation relations between the UAE and the Republic of Estonia, as well as ways to develop and strengthen them.

The two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common concern and exchanged views on them.

Al Bowardi lauded the visit of the Estonian Defence Minister to the UAE and his keenness to deepen the bonds of military and defence cooperation.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officers and officials in the ministry and the armed forces, as well as the delegation accompanying the guest.