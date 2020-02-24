UrduPoint.com
Al Bowardi Meets Indonesian Defence Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 09:45 PM

Al Bowardi meets Indonesian Defence Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, met with Prabowo Subianto, Indonesian Minister of Defence, today, to discuss cooperation between the UAE and Indonesia and ways to achieve common interests.

The meetings took place at Al Bowardi’s office at the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference, UMEX 2020, and the Simulation and Training Exhibition and Conference, SimTEX, 2020, currently being held in Abu Dhabi.

The two also exchanged views on regional and international developments, and discussed several issues of common concern.

Al Bowardi and Subianto witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between the defence ministries of the two countries, aimed at enhancing cooperation in the field of defence.

Later, Al Bowardi received General Raheel Sharif, Commander of the Islamic Military Coalition Against Terrorism, who is currently visiting the UAE to attend the UMEX and the SimTEX 2020.

During the meeting, they discussed the coalition's counter-terrorism strategy and the framework of uniting the Islamic countries to fight terrorism, in line with international peacekeeping efforts.

They also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

