UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Bowardi Receives Chargé D'Affaires At US Embassy In Abu Dhabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 08:15 PM

Al Bowardi receives Chargé d'Affaires at US Embassy in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received today at his office in the Ministry of Defence Sean Murphy, Chargé d'Affaires at the United States Embassy in Abu Dhabi and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between UAE and the US and ways to enhance them in the best interest of the two sides.

Al Bowardi and Murphy also exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The two sides also touched on the latest developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the two countries' efforts to contain its fallout.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi United States Best

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment kicks o ..

24 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserves decision in Talpur e ..

18 minutes ago

ATH organizes blood donation camp

18 minutes ago

Biden Admin Asks Congress at least $50Bln to Resto ..

18 minutes ago

Police vying hard to resolve masses' problems at d ..

18 minutes ago

SECP revamps REIT Regulations to promote real esta ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.