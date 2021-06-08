(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received today at his office in the Ministry of Defence Sean Murphy, Chargé d'Affaires at the United States Embassy in Abu Dhabi and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between UAE and the US and ways to enhance them in the best interest of the two sides.

Al Bowardi and Murphy also exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The two sides also touched on the latest developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the two countries' efforts to contain its fallout.